New Music - The Road Less Traveled, by Enigmatica

Track Listing

East Of Here

The Long Road Home

At The Purchaser's Option with Variations

Milonga Sin Palabras

Badi No Rio

Goldberg Variation 4

Goldberg Variation 12

Homeward Bound

Nadando em Luz

Diplomata

Because

Tendrils on the Vine

Farewell to Stromness

Goodin's Gigue

Playful Pizzicato

Concerto - Dall'Abaco - mvt. 1

Concerto - Dall'Abaco - mvt. 2

Concerto - Dall'Abaco - mvt. 3

Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana

Xango

— Marilynn Mair has announced the release ofby the ensemble Enigmatica, their fifth recording featuring a mix of Americana, Classical, and Brazilian music, including music by group members Robert N. Martel, Catherine Hawkes, and Marilynn Mair.Enigmatica is made up nine individuals performing on mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin and 6- and 7-string guitars. Under Mair's direction, the ensemble includes Gayle Raposa, Catherine Hawkes, Lisa Abbatomarco, Jacque Russom, Robert N. Martel, Jim Dalton, Charles Moser and Paul Dressel.From the recording, the opening track, "East of Here."Enigmatica is a New England-based mandolin ensemble that has performed and recorded together since 2000 under the direction of Marilynn Mair. Their repertoire combines Baroque, Brazilian, Classical, and Contemporary music, along with Americana music written by group members and friends. The ensemble features instruments of the mandolin family — mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin, and 6- and 7-string guitars, and ensemble members come from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.