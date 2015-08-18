New Music - The Road Less Traveled, by Enigmatica

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Marilynn Mair has announced the release of The Road Less Traveled by the ensemble Enigmatica, their fifth recording featuring a mix of Americana, Classical, and Brazilian music, including music by group members Robert N. Martel, Catherine Hawkes, and Marilynn Mair.
Enigmatica is made up nine individuals performing on mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin and 6- and 7-string guitars. Under Mair's direction, the ensemble includes Gayle Raposa, Catherine Hawkes, Lisa Abbatomarco, Jacque Russom, Robert N. Martel, Jim Dalton, Charles Moser and Paul Dressel.
Track Listing
- East Of Here
- The Long Road Home
- At The Purchaser's Option with Variations
- Milonga Sin Palabras
- Badi No Rio
- Goldberg Variation 4
- Goldberg Variation 12
- Homeward Bound
- Nadando em Luz
- Diplomata
- Because
- Tendrils on the Vine
- Farewell to Stromness
- Goodin's Gigue
- Playful Pizzicato
- Concerto - Dall'Abaco - mvt. 1
- Concerto - Dall'Abaco - mvt. 2
- Concerto - Dall'Abaco - mvt. 3
- Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana
- Xango
About Enigmatica
Enigmatica is a New England-based mandolin ensemble that has performed and recorded together since 2000 under the direction of Marilynn Mair. Their repertoire combines Baroque, Brazilian, Classical, and Contemporary music, along with Americana music written by group members and friends. The ensemble features instruments of the mandolin family — mandolin, mandola, octave mandolin, and 6- and 7-string guitars, and ensemble members come from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.
