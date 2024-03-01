Early Music Vancouver Alon Sariel Workshops and Masterclasses, August 1-3, 2024

— Early Music Vancouver, a much-loved, and vital contributor to Vancouver's cultural scene for more than 50 years has announced a series of workshops and masterclasses lead by Alon Sariel held August 1-3, 2024 entitled, "Unconventional Bach: Exploring Bach Between the Bow and the Plectrum."Sariel's appearance is part of EMV's Early Music Festival in which he will appear in several concerts (solo recital, with different ensembles and with the festival orchestra) and lead a mandolin masterclass weekend with a lot of chamber music possibilities and a special ensemble of mixed instruments.Applications to attend the workshops and masterclasses must be submitted by May 15, 2024.Alon Sariel is one of today's most versatile performers, known as a multi-instrumentalist in the realm of plucked strings with a growing reputation as a fascinating Bach interpreter. He has given masterclasses in institutes as the Trinity College of Music (London), Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and the Conservatoire Royal de Bruxelles (Belgium).