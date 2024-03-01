Carter Vintage Guitars Preserves Legacy with Grand Opening of New Location in Nashville's South Gulch

— Carter Vintage Guitars today announced the grand opening date of its new brick-and-mortar location on the top floor of the historic Antiques building at SomeraRoads Paseo South Gulch, across the street from its original store. The legendary guitar shop is now located at 606 8th Ave S, Suite 201 and will welcome music enthusiasts, artists and collectors at its public grand opening on Friday, March 1, 2024.Since its inception by industry veterans Walter and Christie Carter in 2012, Carter Vintage Guitars has become a Nashville institution where locals and visitors can admire, trade, consign, buy and sell vintage guitars and other fretted instruments. The company invested in relocating to a larger, custom-built space to continue providing an unmatched experience to its loyal and growing customer base in Nashville and worldwide."After over a decade of success, Carter Vintage Guitars had outgrown our storied first home on Eighth Avenue, and it had to be fate that another historically significant building was revitalized across the street around the same time," said Ben Montague, co-founder and CEO of The North American Guitar, which merged with Carter Vintage Guitars in 2022. "Our new home in the Antiques building will allow us to offer the same incomparable customer experience, while displaying more inventory, improving capacity for authentication and repairs and supporting our talented team. We also now have the space to provide a destination for music experiences and support for the creative community that complements our core passion of buying and selling guitars."Carter Vintage Guitars' new location spans 12,500 square feet, housing over 2,000 guitars, a bigger authentication team and the highly anticipated and newly reopened Carter Vintage Repair shop, led by Greg Ellis. With more square footage than before, the company has added an exclusive space for creatives called Carter Studios, a Live from Carter's stage, rooms for private appointments, more lifestyle merchandise and expanded office space.Approaching the guitar-clad doors to the new location, customers will be greeted by a new mural painted by artist Brian Law, commissioned by Carter Vintage Guitars and its long-standing partner Gibson Guitars. Beyond the doors, a lobby housing beloved Carter Vintage Guitars merchandise and accessories precedes a long "Hall of Fame" with historic music photos and memorabilia, paying homage to the history of the store, its founders Christie and Walter, Cotten Music and the music legends who are friends of the brand. The hall ends at the familiar main retail floor.In addition to Carter Vintage Guitars instruments, the new retail floor will house inventory from The North American Guitar, also led by Montague, and Cotten Music, led by Kim Sherman, providing a physical home for the three merged brands under one roof.The plan for relocation began in early 2022, as the company's co-founders and Montague looked to solidify the physical representation of the brand's growth and the future of the cherished music destination. The goal of Carter Vintage Guitars' merger with The North American Guitar in March 2022 was to preserve the legacy built by the Carters and foster the company's unique offerings for years to come.The Carter Vintage Guitars team will remain anchored by familiar faces at the new location and welcome some lauded instrument experts, including Gary Bohanan. The company currently employs 30 staff members. The new location was built by Carter Group, designed by Paul Boulifard and boasts 30 exclusive free parking spots.Legendary and trusted among musicians and collectors, Carter Vintage Guitars, powered by The North American Guitar, is the driving force behind the history, growth and longevity of the vintage guitar industry. It was created by husband-and-wife duo Walter and Christie Carter, who bring 70 years of collective industry experience and unmatched historical knowledge of fretted instruments. Carter Vintage Guitars is a legendary supporter of musicians and music enthusiasts. The company merged with The North American Guitar in 2022 to continue its legacy.