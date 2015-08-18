Gold Tone Announces New Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — Gold Tone Music Group has announced the availability of their new Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin with case, retailing for $799.99.
This ten-string mandolin adds the low C strings of a mandola to the mandolin to open more paths of expression. The larger F-style mandola body allows the low strings to develop their full sonority without losing the brilliance of the high strings. The F-10 is equipped with Gold Tone's patented Zero Glide nut, a radiused rosewood fingerboard, a two-way adjustable truss-rod, a solid spruce top, a bridge-mounted transducer pickup and gold-plated hardware. Included is a rigid foam Cordura-covered case.
Specs
Headstock
- Nut Width - 1-1/2" ZeroGlide Nut
Neck
- Fingerboard - Radiused Rosewood
- Inlay - Dot
- Truss Rod - Two-Way Adjustable
- Frets - 21
- Material - Maple
Body
- Back & Sides - Maple
- Finish - Sunburst / Satin
- Tailpiece - Trapeze Tailpiece
- Binding - Cream ABS
- Hardware - Gold Plated
- Top - Solid Spruce
Dimensions
- Scale Length - 15-1/4"
- Weight - 3.5 lbs.
Other
- Pickups - Bridge Mounted Transducer
- String Gauge - .008, .008, .014, .014, .026w, .026w, .035w, .035w, .052w, .052w
- Case - Included Hard Foam
- Tuning - CGDAE
Additional Information