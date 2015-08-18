  • Gold Tone Announces New Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin

    Gold Tone Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin

    TITUSVILLE, FLA. — Gold Tone Music Group has announced the availability of their new Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin with case, retailing for $799.99.

    This ten-string mandolin adds the low C strings of a mandola to the mandolin to open more paths of expression. The larger F-style mandola body allows the low strings to develop their full sonority without losing the brilliance of the high strings. The F-10 is equipped with Gold Tone's patented Zero Glide nut, a radiused rosewood fingerboard, a two-way adjustable truss-rod, a solid spruce top, a bridge-mounted transducer pickup and gold-plated hardware. Included is a rigid foam Cordura-covered case.



    Specs

    Headstock

    • Nut Width - 1-1/2" ZeroGlide Nut

    Neck

    • Fingerboard - Radiused Rosewood
    • Inlay - Dot
    • Truss Rod - Two-Way Adjustable
    • Frets - 21
    • Material - Maple

    Body

    • Back & Sides - Maple
    • Finish - Sunburst / Satin
    • Tailpiece - Trapeze Tailpiece
    • Binding - Cream ABS
    • Hardware - Gold Plated
    • Top - Solid Spruce

    Dimensions

    • Scale Length - 15-1/4"
    • Weight - 3.5 lbs.

    Other

    • Pickups - Bridge Mounted Transducer
    • String Gauge - .008, .008, .014, .014, .026w, .026w, .035w, .035w, .052w, .052w
    • Case - Included Hard Foam
    • Tuning - CGDAE

    Additional Information