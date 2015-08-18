Gold Tone Announces New Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin

Specs

Nut Width - 1-1/2" ZeroGlide Nut

Fingerboard - Radiused Rosewood

Inlay - Dot

Truss Rod - Two-Way Adjustable

Frets - 21

Material - Maple

Back & Sides - Maple

Finish - Sunburst / Satin

Tailpiece - Trapeze Tailpiece

Binding - Cream ABS

Hardware - Gold Plated

Top - Solid Spruce

Scale Length - 15-1/4"

Weight - 3.5 lbs.

Pickups - Bridge Mounted Transducer

String Gauge - .008, .008, .014, .014, .026w, .026w, .035w, .035w, .052w, .052w

Case - Included Hard Foam

Tuning - CGDAE

Additional Information

— Gold Tone Music Group has announced the availability of their new Mastertone F-10: 10-String F-Style Mandolin with case, retailing for $799.99.This ten-string mandolin adds the low C strings of a mandola to the mandolin to open more paths of expression. The larger F-style mandola body allows the low strings to develop their full sonority without losing the brilliance of the high strings. The F-10 is equipped with Gold Tone's patented Zero Glide nut, a radiused rosewood fingerboard, a two-way adjustable truss-rod, a solid spruce top, a bridge-mounted transducer pickup and gold-plated hardware. Included is a rigid foam Cordura-covered case.