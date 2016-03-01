  • Eastman Mandolins Announces New PCH-M104 Flattop Model

    Eastman PCH-M104 Flattop Mandolin

    ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Eastman Mandolins has announced the launch of their new PCH-M104 Flattop Model Mandolin at this weekend's NAMM Show.

    The M104 will come with a suggested retail cost of $499 and will be available in Goldburst, Natural and Classic (not shown). At this time there is not a firm date for availability in retail but the first shipment will be made to The Mandolin Store according to Eastman representatives.

    Specs

    Neck Material: Maple
    Fingerboard: Rosewood
    Fingerboard Radius: 12"
    Nut: 30mm
    Fretwire: 23 Jescar FW43080
    Scale Length: 13 7/8"
    Body Style: A-Style w/ Oval Hole Flat Back
    Body Dimensions: 13 1/8" x
    Body Top: Solid Spruce
    Body Back/Sides: Laminated Mahogany
    Truss Rod: Single Acting
    Binding: Top
    Binding Material: Ivoroid
    Logo: Maple Headstock
    Inlay: Pearl Dots
    Rosette: Single Black Ring
    Side Dot Color: White
    Body Finish: Truetone Satin
    Neck/Headstock Finish: Truetone Satin
    Hardware Color: Nickel
    Tailpiece: Eastman Cast Aluminum Tailpiece
    Bridge: Adjustable Compensated Ebony Bridge
    String Spacing: 1 5/8"
    Nut Height: 1-3/16"
    Tuners: Quality Geared Tuners
    Strings: D'Addario XT Phosphor Bronze 1140
    Action Height: 0.060"/0.050"
    Case: Padded Gig Bag
    Color Options: Classic, Natural, Goldburst

    Additional Information

    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Today, 11:53am
      Here's the classic color treatment in an image found after the fact.

      Attachment 211837
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Today, 12:54pm
      Just picked up some new info. According to our sources Eastman is about 4 months out from delivering these.