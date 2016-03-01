Eastman Mandolins Announces New PCH-M104 Flattop Model

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Eastman Mandolins has announced the launch of their new PCH-M104 Flattop Model Mandolin at this weekend's NAMM Show.
The M104 will come with a suggested retail cost of $499 and will be available in Goldburst, Natural and Classic (not shown). At this time there is not a firm date for availability in retail but the first shipment will be made to The Mandolin Store according to Eastman representatives.
Specs
Neck Material: Maple
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Fingerboard Radius: 12"
Nut: 30mm
Fretwire: 23 Jescar FW43080
Scale Length: 13 7/8"
Body Style: A-Style w/ Oval Hole Flat Back
Body Dimensions: 13 1/8" x
Body Top: Solid Spruce
Body Back/Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Truss Rod: Single Acting
Binding: Top
Binding Material: Ivoroid
Logo: Maple Headstock
Inlay: Pearl Dots
Rosette: Single Black Ring
Side Dot Color: White
Body Finish: Truetone Satin
Neck/Headstock Finish: Truetone Satin
Hardware Color: Nickel
Tailpiece: Eastman Cast Aluminum Tailpiece
Bridge: Adjustable Compensated Ebony Bridge
String Spacing: 1 5/8"
Nut Height: 1-3/16"
Tuners: Quality Geared Tuners
Strings: D'Addario XT Phosphor Bronze 1140
Action Height: 0.060"/0.050"
Case: Padded Gig Bag
Color Options: Classic, Natural, Goldburst
Additional Information
