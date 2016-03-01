Eastman Mandolins Announces New PCH-M104 Flattop Model

— Eastman Mandolins has announced the launch of their new PCH-M104 Flattop Model Mandolin at this weekend's NAMM Show.The M104 will come with a suggested retail cost of $499 and will be available in Goldburst, Natural and Classic (not shown). At this time there is not a firm date for availability in retail but the first shipment will be made to The Mandolin Store according to Eastman representatives.Neck Material: MapleFingerboard: RosewoodFingerboard Radius: 12"Nut: 30mmFretwire: 23 Jescar FW43080Scale Length: 13 7/8"Body Style: A-Style w/ Oval Hole Flat BackBody Dimensions: 13 1/8" xBody Top: Solid SpruceBody Back/Sides: Laminated MahoganyTruss Rod: Single ActingBinding: TopBinding Material: IvoroidLogo: Maple HeadstockInlay: Pearl DotsRosette: Single Black RingSide Dot Color: WhiteBody Finish: Truetone SatinNeck/Headstock Finish: Truetone SatinHardware Color: NickelTailpiece: Eastman Cast Aluminum TailpieceBridge: Adjustable Compensated Ebony BridgeString Spacing: 1 5/8"Nut Height: 1-3/16"Tuners: Quality Geared TunersStrings: D'Addario XT Phosphor Bronze 1140Action Height: 0.060"/0.050"Case: Padded Gig BagColor Options: Classic, Natural, Goldburst