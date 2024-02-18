Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Lloyd Loar's Gibson Mandolin at Phoenix's Musical Instrument Museum, February 18

— A celebration of the 100th anniversary of Lloyd Loar's personal Gibson Mandolin will be held at the Musical Instrument Museum of Phoenix on February 18, 2024.The day's events are part of the museum'sexhibition, a once-in-a-lifetime collection of 90 historic stringed instruments, including mandolins, guitars, banjos, ukuleles, and more, that have shaped generations of American music since before the Civil War. Included in the exhibit is Lloyd Loar's personal Gibson F-5 mandolin, signed by him on February 18, 1924. In addition, more than 30 additional instruments on display come from the personal collection of David Grisman.At 2:00 p.m., author and historian Roger Siminoff will present "The life and work of Lloyd Allayre Loar," an hour-long slide show and talk that includes 60 slides. At 7:00 p.m. that evening, Mike Marshall and Caterina Lichtenberg perform in concert in the MIM Music Theater. Of special note, Marshall will play in concert his personal Lloyd Loar Gibson mandolin that shares the same signing date of February 18, 1924.