Registration Opens for the 2024 Monroe Mandolin Camp

Scholarships

Additional Information

— Registration has opened for the 11th Annual Monroe Mandolin Camp, September 4-8 at the Southwest VA Higher Education Center in Abingdon, minutes from Bristol, Tenn.The Monroe Mandolin Camp (MMC) is the premiere global destination for music enthusiasts of all generations that love traditional bluegrass music, and in particular, the music of Bill Monroe.About this year's camp, Music Director Mike Compton said, "The theme for this year is 'The Old Lonesome Sound of the 70's and 80's', and reflects a very intoxicating slice of Monroe's repertoire that illustrates his fascination with major, minor, and modal sounds and how they work with both Mmajor and minor chord forms. Some of Bill's most beautiful and intricate works lie here in this slice of his career. Many are 3 and 4-part instrumentals such as 'Ebenezer Scrooge,' 'Trail of Tears,' 'Land of Lincoln,' and so many more. Bill mined these ideas well into the last years of his life, so we have plenty to work with. MMC truly is a community of people who just love the old sounds and enjoy an easy hang with like minded enthusiasts! So come join us!"Over 100 classes are offered on mandolin, fiddle, banjo, rhythm guitar, harmony singing, upright bass, and songwriting, led by some of the finest artists in the bluegrass world. Instructors and luthiers include: Mike Compton, Lauren Napier Price, Frank Solivan, Chris Jones, Ron Block, Beth Lawrence, Matt Combs, Beth Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, Paul Duff, Will Kimble and Nancy Bounds.There is a very special afternoon special presentation with master luthiers Wayne Henderson, Paul Duff, and Will Kimble.Additional special Elective classes include a Student Ensemble Showcase and String Changing 101. Add in the instructor concert, a pig roast, yoga sessions, individual tutorials, and instructor led-jamming.There are over $5,000 of Scholarships in three different forms,'being offered this year.The Bob Dragone Memorial Scholarship which was established to honor the memory of Robert Dragone, and to financially assist any active duty or veteran member of any military branch to attend camp.Video Competition Scholarships will be offered in Mandolin, Fiddle, Guitar, and Banjo (submission details on the website),All full-time students (whether grade school or graduate school) automatically receive a $125 scholarship to attend (reflected in the tuition price).