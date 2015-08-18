New Music - The Don Stiernberg Quartet: The Swingin'est

Track Listing

The Best Things In Life Are Free

Sweet Chorus

Come Fly with Me

Detour Ahead

It Could Happen to You

Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams

Our Love Is Here to Stay

Four Brothers

The Feeling of Jazz

The Song Is Ended (But The Melody Lingers On)

Bop Ag'in

The Musicians

Don Stiernberg - acoustic and electric mandolin

Andy Brown - acoustic and electric guitar

Jim Cox - acoustic upright bass

Phil Gratteau - drums

Steve Rashid - piano on "The Feeling of Jazz"

Additional Information

— Don Stiernberg has announced the release of his latest project, The Don Stiernberg Quartet ,About the project, Don told us, "The Don Stiernberg Quartet rides again! Back in the early summer we found a week in July when we were all in town at the same time. Kind of crazy, friends and colleagues for decades, we even live within a couple miles of each other, but these other guys are BUSY! It hit me that if I didn't record during that July week I wouldn't have an album done in 2023! So in we went for a few days to track this bunch of swinging jazz numbers, and it felt good. Seems as if with each successive album we get closer to a live feel in the studio. In fact there's virtually no overdubbing on this one. Most of the mandolin solos came out as complete in the studio."Speaking of mandolins, I used 3: the Nugget 2-point on 5 tunes, the Apitius Yorkville Jazz on two tunes, and the Stevens electric five-string Paul Glasse Model on four tunes. Andy Brown played acoustic guitar on all but four tunes. We even got my old pal Steve Rashid to play piano on one, in addition to recording, mixing, producing and mastering."Tunes are either things I've wanted to record forever, or have been teaching or playing on stage recently. Those bebop tunes and the ones played on the electric felt like pushing ahead to me, lots of fun to try and surprised by ideas that came out that I don't think I had played before. Of course when you look at the tunelist they're mostly what we fondly call the hard swing, hence the title."From the recording, the opening track "The Best Things In Life Are Free."