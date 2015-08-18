Acoustic Disc Digitally Releases Two Historic Recordings

Track Listing, Dawg Duos

Mando Bass Boogie Sonata - Edgar Meyer, bass

Clinch Mountain Windmills - Bela Fleck, banjo

Mandoharp Fantasy - Bryan Bowers, autoharp

Buttons & Bows - Hal Blaine, drums

Caprice for CM - Mark O'Connor, violin

Trinidadian Rag - Bob Brozman, National guitar

Anouman - Denny Zeitlin, piano

John Johanna - Mike Seeger, banjo

Swingin' Sorrento - Jim Boggio, accordai

New Deli Duo - Zakir Hussain, tabla

Mule Skinner Blues - Vassar Clements, fiddle

Old Souls - Julian Lage, guitar

Hidden Bop - Edgar Meyer, bass

Simple Gifts* - Mark O'Connor - mandocello

Tennessee Blues* - Mike Seeger - banjo-guitar

Old Souls (alternate take)* - Julian Lage, guitar

Kick Yer Bass* - Edgar Meyer, bass

Track Listing, Tone Poems II

Swannee

Teasin' the Frets

It Had to Be You

Please

Mood Indigo

Anything Goes

Blue Moon

Lulu's Back in Town

Tears

Jeeper's Creepers

Over the Rainbow

Musette for a Magpie

Mairzy Doats

Besame Mucho

Unforgettable

Here's That Rainy Day

My Romance

Our of Nowhere

Crystal Silence

Here's That Rainy Day (alternate take)*

Here's That Rainy Day (alternate take 2)*

My Romance (alternate take)*

Crystal Silence (alternate take)*

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release of two important David Grisman projects as Deluxe Digital Versions:andfeatures David Grisman in a unique program of acoustic duets with Hal Blaine, Vassar Clements, Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Julian Lage, Edgar Meyer and six other master musicians playing original Dawg compositions and pieces in styles ranging from classical to old-time. This new Deluxe Edition also includes four previously unreleased alternate takes and is available in the Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format.*previously unissuedOn, David Grisman and Martin Taylor explore the sounds of 41 vintage archtop guitars and mandolins in a program of jazz standards and popular songs from the periods that produced these classic instruments. This new Deluxe Edition includes four previously unreleased alternate takes and is available in the Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format.*previously unissued