Acoustic Disc Digitally Releases Two Historic Recordings

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of two important David Grisman projects as Deluxe Digital Versions: Dawg Duos and David Grisman & Martin Taylor Tone Poems II.
Dawg Duos features David Grisman in a unique program of acoustic duets with Hal Blaine, Vassar Clements, Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Julian Lage, Edgar Meyer and six other master musicians playing original Dawg compositions and pieces in styles ranging from classical to old-time. This new Deluxe Edition also includes four previously unreleased alternate takes and is available in the Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format.
Track Listing, Dawg Duos
- Mando Bass Boogie Sonata - Edgar Meyer, bass
- Clinch Mountain Windmills - Bela Fleck, banjo
- Mandoharp Fantasy - Bryan Bowers, autoharp
- Buttons & Bows - Hal Blaine, drums
- Caprice for CM - Mark O'Connor, violin
- Trinidadian Rag - Bob Brozman, National guitar
- Anouman - Denny Zeitlin, piano
- John Johanna - Mike Seeger, banjo
- Swingin' Sorrento - Jim Boggio, accordai
- New Deli Duo - Zakir Hussain, tabla
- Mule Skinner Blues - Vassar Clements, fiddle
- Old Souls - Julian Lage, guitar
- Hidden Bop - Edgar Meyer, bass
- Simple Gifts* - Mark O'Connor - mandocello
- Tennessee Blues* - Mike Seeger - banjo-guitar
- Old Souls (alternate take)* - Julian Lage, guitar
- Kick Yer Bass* - Edgar Meyer, bass
*previously unissued
On Tone Poems II, David Grisman and Martin Taylor explore the sounds of 41 vintage archtop guitars and mandolins in a program of jazz standards and popular songs from the periods that produced these classic instruments. This new Deluxe Edition includes four previously unreleased alternate takes and is available in the Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format.
Track Listing, Tone Poems II
- Swannee
- Teasin' the Frets
- It Had to Be You
- Please
- Mood Indigo
- Anything Goes
- Blue Moon
- Lulu's Back in Town
- Tears
- Jeeper's Creepers
- Over the Rainbow
- Musette for a Magpie
- Mairzy Doats
- Besame Mucho
- Unforgettable
- Here's That Rainy Day
- My Romance
- Our of Nowhere
- Crystal Silence
- Here's That Rainy Day (alternate take)*
- Here's That Rainy Day (alternate take 2)*
- My Romance (alternate take)*
- Crystal Silence (alternate take)*
*previously unissued
Additional Information