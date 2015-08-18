New Music - Jazz Mandola, by Paul Bernstein

Track Listing

The Bridge With the Wrong Name (in memory of John Lewis)

Little White Lie (from a poem by Ernest Ochoa)

Paulmieri en Cuba

The French King's Son Throws a Ball

A Smooth One

Silver Lining

Cinko

On a Bus to Rio

Sonata

Yona Nuki

Additional Information

Paul Bernstein has announced the release of his new project entitled, a collection of all original compositions and one Benny Goodman and Charlie Christian cover.Don Stiernberg calls it "the next great jazz mandolin recording." He also makes a guest appearance on the project, featuring original compositions primarily for the four-string electric mandola, ranging in influences from Benny Goodman to Herbie Hancock and Horace Silver, from Brazilian and Afro-Cuban to Japanese traditional scales and a jazz Sonata form. Paul plays in a variety of formats, from piano duets to full-fledged arrangements with a jazz rhythm section (including horns and vocalist ), from Cuban son to an acoustic mandolin blowout with Donnie and Tom Bekeny. The recording was produced by Dan Feiszli and Jeff Massanari.About the project Bernstein told us, "This project originated during the Covid pandemic. I spent that time at the computer studying jazz composition with Frank Martin, taking Zoom lessons from Jeff Massanari, and jamming with musicians around the world on Jamkazam. Even now, every Friday afternoon, I play music over a 6,000-mile connection with Kei Iwazaki, a pianist from Japan now living in Germany and featured on two tracks here."The recording is released at the same time as a companion book,, a reinterpretation of the ancient Chinese manual for life as applied to music. Says William Martin, author ofand other reinterpretations in the series, "In this lovely book, Paul Bernstein invites the musician to a magnificent task — that of presenting music's harmonies, dissonances, and melodies in such a way that the inexpressible Tao reaches directly into our senses, bypassing the mental filters that rob it of its Tao-ness."From the recording, the track "The French King's Son Throws a Ball."