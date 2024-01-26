New Music - Plucked Bach II, by Alon Sariel

Track Listing

Toccata

Fugue

I. Grave

II. Fuga

III. Andante

IV. Allegro

I. Prelude

I. Prelude

III. Allegro

I. Obsession

Additional Information

— Pentatone Music has announced a January 26, 2024 release for Alon Sariel continuation of his series of Bach transcriptions withOn his firstalbum, Sariel played the Cello Suites on a wide range of plucked instruments. On this new recording, he performs works for the lute, organ and violin, all performed on only two types of mandolins. By offering a distinctive and groundbreaking interpretation of his own transcriptions and arrangements, Sariel manages to breathe new life into some very well-known works by Johann Sebastian Bach.The iconoclast(BWV 565) for the organ receives a contemplative and intimate character on the mandolin. Excerpts of the(BWV 998) and the(BWV 1006) are drawn in a whole new palette of colors. For Bach's(BWV 1003), Sariel shows the incredible suitability of the mandolin for Bach's music. And as an encore, you will hear his rendition of Ysaÿe's dazzlingToccata & Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 1003*Violin Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006Prelude, Fugue and Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998 (Excerpts)Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931) Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 27 No. 2