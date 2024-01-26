New Music - Plucked Bach II, by Alon Sariel

BAARN, THE NETHERLANDS — Pentatone Music has announced a January 26, 2024 release for Alon Sariel continuation of his series of Bach transcriptions with Plucked Bach II.
On his first Plucked Bach album, Sariel played the Cello Suites on a wide range of plucked instruments. On this new recording, he performs works for the lute, organ and violin, all performed on only two types of mandolins. By offering a distinctive and groundbreaking interpretation of his own transcriptions and arrangements, Sariel manages to breathe new life into some very well-known works by Johann Sebastian Bach.
The iconoclast Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (BWV 565) for the organ receives a contemplative and intimate character on the mandolin. Excerpts of the Lute Suite (BWV 998) and the Violin Partita No. 3 in E Major (BWV 1006) are drawn in a whole new palette of colors. For Bach's Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Minor (BWV 1003), Sariel shows the incredible suitability of the mandolin for Bach's music. And as an encore, you will hear his rendition of Ysaÿe's dazzling Obsession.
Track Listing
Toccata & Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565
- Toccata
- Fugue
Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 1003*
- I. Grave
- II. Fuga
- III. Andante
- IV. Allegro
Violin Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006
- I. Prelude
Prelude, Fugue and Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998 (Excerpts)
- I. Prelude
- III. Allegro
Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931) Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 27 No. 2
- I. Obsession
