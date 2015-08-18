Peghead Nation Launches Gypsy Jazz Mandolin Essentials, Taught by Aaron Weinstein

FAIRFAX, CALIF. — Peghead Nation has announced the launch of their new Gypsy Jazz Mandolin Essentials, taught by Aaron Weinstein.
In this course, students will learn to play swing and jazz mandolin from scratch, with a step-by-step method for learning swing chord voicings, as well as simple, swingin', melody-based solos for some of the most popular songs in the jazz and swing repertoire. Aaron has designed the course for newcomers to playing jazz and swing, though those with some experience will find a lot to reinforce their skills.
Gypsy Jazz Mandolin Essentials gives you a systematic, down-to-earth, non-theoretical approach to learning jazz and swing fundamentals on the mandolin, with advice on soloing and improvising geared toward finding melodic and rhythmic variations on the melody. Aaron will be adding new lessons each month, so the course library continues to grow as you build your skills. The high-quality video includes multiple camera angles so you can see close-ups of both hands in action, and you get detailed notation, tab, and chord diagrams for each lesson. And Aaron includes Play-Along Track videos and audio downloads so you can practice along with him.
Use promo code AaronLand to get your first month of Gypsy Jazz Mandolin Essentials free.
Subscription Includes
- A step-by-step, down-to-earth, non-theoretical approach to learning jazz and swing fundamentals on the mandolin
- Advice on soloing and improvising geared toward finding melodic and rhythmic variations on the melody
- New lessons added every month
- High-quality video with multiple camera angles so you can see close-ups of both hands in action
- Detailed notation, tab, and chord diagrams for each lesson
- Play-Along Track videos and audio downloads so you can practice along with Aaron
About Aaron Weinstein
Called "a perfect musician" by jazz guitar legend, Bucky Pizzarelli, Aaron Weinstein "is rapidly establishing himself as one of his instrument's rare jazz masters" (Don Heckman, International Review of Music). Aaron is a respected violinist and mandolinist, widely regarded as one of the mandolin's leading exponents in the jazz idiom, and author of the jazz mandolin book Mandolin Chord Melody System (Mel Bay Publications). He was recently named as one of Downbeat Magazine's Rising Stars in the venerable publications 2019 critic's poll.
