Simon Mayor Announces Two Major Mandolin Workshops for 2024

Additional Information

— Simon Mayor has announced two new residential mandolin workshops for 2024, both at tried and trusted venues, and which are already well subscribed.On the heels of his 2023 Carolan Specials workshops (featuring the music of Turlough OCarolan) in March and April, both of which sold out, the next version of this workshop will be held March 15-17, 2024 at Kenwood Hall, Sheffield (UK).Also announced is his regular four day autumn workshop at the lovely Falcon Manor Hotel, Settle (UK) will take place Sept 29 - Oct 3 with a more eclectic repertoire.The emphasis at both workshops will be on ensemble playing, but with plenty of technique talk.Full details linked below and interested parties can contact Simon through his website if they have any questions.