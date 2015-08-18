New Music - Happy Valley, by Wyatt Ellis

Wyatt Ellis has announced a February 2 release of his first solo album entitled Happy Day, a collection of 12 original and co-written instrumental tunes. On the album, produced by Justin Moses, Wyatt is joined on the recording by a dozen different top flight bluegrass and newgrass mandolin players.
The album, named for a holler near his home in East Tennessee, was recorded at Happy Valley Road, a homestead once owned by Grand Ole Opry member Grandpa Jones and his wife Ramona outside of Nashville.
The tunes, written or co-written when Wyatt was still 12 (now 14), are the work of seasoned professional already playing well beyond his age and who has already received critical acclaim that includes appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Grassy Cove," co-written with Sierra Hull.
Intro: Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin (lead), Sierra Hull Mandolin (harmony)
Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin solo 1
Deanie Richardson: Fiddle
Sierra Hull: Mandolin solo 2
Cory Walker: Banjo
Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin solo 3
Outro: Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin (lead), Sierra Hull: Mandolin (harmony)
Justin Moses: Guitar
Mike Bub: Bass
Track Listing
- Blue Smoke feat. Marty Stuart
- Happy Valley feat. Dominick Leslie
- Grassy Cove feat. Sierra Hull
- Get Lost feat. Jake Workman
- Little Pigeon feat. Scott Napier
- Johnson Mtn Blues feat. David McLaughlin
- Sandy Gap feat. Mike Compton
- Goin to Townsend feat. Alan Bibey
- Two Rivers feat. Danny Roberts
- Wildwood feat. Lauren Price Napier
- Whites Creek feat. Christopher Henry
- Maryville feat. David Harvey
Additional Information