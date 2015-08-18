New Music - Happy Valley, by Wyatt Ellis

Blue Smoke feat. Marty Stuart

Happy Valley feat. Dominick Leslie

Grassy Cove feat. Sierra Hull

Get Lost feat. Jake Workman

Little Pigeon feat. Scott Napier

Johnson Mtn Blues feat. David McLaughlin

Sandy Gap feat. Mike Compton

Goin to Townsend feat. Alan Bibey

Two Rivers feat. Danny Roberts

Wildwood feat. Lauren Price Napier

Whites Creek feat. Christopher Henry

Maryville feat. David Harvey

Wyatt Ellis has announced a February 2 release of his first solo album entitled, a collection of 12 original and co-written instrumental tunes. On the album, produced by Justin Moses, Wyatt is joined on the recording by a dozen different top flight bluegrass and newgrass mandolin players.The album, named for a holler near his home in East Tennessee, was recorded at Happy Valley Road, a homestead once owned by Grand Ole Opry member Grandpa Jones and his wife Ramona outside of Nashville.The tunes, written or co-written when Wyatt was still 12 (now 14), are the work of seasoned professional already playing well beyond his age and who has already received critical acclaim that includes appearances on the Grand Ole Opry.From the recording, the track "Grassy Cove," co-written with Sierra Hull.Intro: Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin (lead), Sierra Hull Mandolin (harmony)Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin solo 1Deanie Richardson: FiddleSierra Hull: Mandolin solo 2Cory Walker: BanjoWyatt Ellis: Mandolin solo 3Outro: Wyatt Ellis: Mandolin (lead), Sierra Hull: Mandolin (harmony)Justin Moses: GuitarMike Bub: Bass