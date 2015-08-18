California Bluegrass Association Kids Instrument Lending Program - a Critical Investment in the Future

As we approach the holiday season we wanted to share one of the brightest of shining stars in the music community: the California Bluegrass Association Kids Instrument Lending Program. For years we've supported this program which is a model of the goodness that is music. West coast based music writer Dave Berry is knowledgeable about the program and knew the people responsible so was the perfect person to profile their activities. I hope this season you'll consider the gift of an instrument or support their efforts with a modest donation. The world could use a lot more of what they've been doing for years.



Scott Tichenor

Mandolin Cafe



I love infrastructure; new train lines, repaired bridges, and roads. Yea, the projects go over budget but with a worthy goal of building a healthy future for upcoming generations. The California Bluegrass Association Kids Lending program does just that for the award-winning CBA Youth Programs. Imagine the kid who goes to a festival with his parents, gets the bluegrass bug and wants to pursue it. Maybe the parent lacks the funds or rightfully so, they doubt the child's commitment. That's the sweet spot for the lending library. They can get a free instrument and hopefully, some lessons so they are prepared for the next festival and connect with their new pals in the youth bluegrass scene.As you might guess, there's a long history to the CBA Kids Instrument Library. At the CBA website and you can learn how Darrell Johnson who was Treasure at the time gifted a fiddle to a young girl in need and off it went. Darrell passed on in 2005 and the CBA board decided to formalize the program. There have been four librarians in the history of the program with each making changes and streamlining the process. There are also many sponsors of this program including the Mandolin Cafe, Straight Up Strings, Deering Banjo, and Saga.

About the author: Dave Berry is a mandolin player, composer, and freelance writer whose articles have appeared in Bluegrass Today, the California Bluegrass Association Breakdown, and on the Mandolin Cafe. You can read his works and access his album Morning Walk, a collection of original instrumental "fiddle" tunes, on his website or all streaming sites.

CBA Youth Program Coordinator Darby Brandli told us about the about the instrument librarians.

How did the Mandolin Cafe come to be involved?

Tell us about some of the program's alumni

We asked the previous librarian, Randy January, how he got involved.

Clearly, the role of the librarian is a major commitment and labor of love that often is taken up by parents of budding musicians. Randy talks about the tasks involved.

Randy goes on to discuss some of the challenges and changes he implemented.

Randy, who was the librarian for ten years, passed it on to the current librarian Sharon Khadder in 2022. Sharon talked about how she became involved.

Given how critical instrument maintenance is to the playability and enjoyment of playing, I asked about the condition of instruments they accept and how repairs are handled.

Clearly, the librarians are a gift from the bluegrass gods and Sharron perfectly captures the rewards of her efforts.

Donating and Borrowing from the Lending Library

"We are on our 4th Librarian. Darrel Johnston started it and when he passed away on 2005, Sharon and Steve Elliott took it over. They passed it on to Bruce Long who kept the instruments for a time in his barn before Randy January did it for ten years and rented a climate-controlled storage space for the instruments. He passed it on in 2022 to the current librarian Sharon Khadder.""I have a years-long relationship with Scott. He did two major fundraisers/donation drive for me, connected me with David Grisman, and was a sponsor of Vern's Stage. David wanted to donate some of his old instruments to a worthy cause so he donated about a dozen instruments at the very beginning of the COVID lockdown and they were stored while the Library locked down. Just recently he connected us with a Mandolin Cafe member who successfully donated an instrument to the Library.""Of course, I am proud of the many 'stars' we helped raise: I am most proud of the young fans and musicians who continue to participate by volunteering in our Association. Nate Schwartz directs the Bluegrass Bridge (Prison) Program. Helen Foley Garrett directs Kids on Bluegrass. Tessa Schwartz directs the Youth Jams and along with Ida Winfree and Megan January teaches at our Academy. AJ Lee, Dana Frankel, and Jesse Fischman volunteer for Kids on Bluegrass. There are other volunteers and I am most closely involved with the Youth Program activities. Our goal was to raise and mentor kids who would be so connected to the Association and each other that they would be the net generation of fans and leaders. Our goal seems to be working.""I started out helping the previous caretaker of the library, Bruce Long, by bringing instruments up to the Fathers Day Festival up the hill in Grass Valley and helping to sort through the stacks of contracts. Then I slowly took over being the point of contact and the delivery person for the instruments with the library still stored at his house. Finally, we transitioned the library to a climate-controlled storage locker and I took over fully and held onto the reins for the next 7 years or so.""The main job entails being the point of contact for CBA members to get in touch with to request instruments for their kids; facilitating the transfer of the instrument to them, sometimes directly, sometimes through other CBA members; and collecting a contract that is kept on file until the instrument is returned. It also involves storing the instruments, inventorying them for ease in assessing what is available, maintaining and repairing the instruments, and occasionally culling those that are not suitable for lending. For the Father's Day Festival, I would usually go up the hill with 20-30 instruments packed in my old VW van for use in the CBA Youth Academy. That was on top of any instruments I was bringing up for individual kids to check out of the library. It can be a lot of work at times, but at other times it's not much at all. CBA board members help out greatly with assisting in doing inventories and helping to get instruments to kids all over the state of California.""Originally the library was run by pen and paper with a stack of files. One of my first tasks in helping out Bruce Long, who was running it at the time, was to transfer all the information to an Excel spreadsheet. All the instruments already had inventory stickers on them, but it was difficult to track what was available, so I put together a database program on my phone to better get a handle on that. I think there is still a lot of room for improvement there, particularly in automating notifications and check-ins with families that have instruments out, and making it easier for prospective borrowers to see what is available and reserve an instrument for their child. I've always thought it may be better done as a two-person operation with one handling the point of contact portion and the other handling the library itself kind of like Bruce and I did at the early part of my tenure.""I decided to become involved with the library when Randy wanted to retire. I had a personal connection to the library because my daughter, Lucy, received her first full-size fiddle from the lending library. Her fiddle was presented to her by Megan Lynch Chowning and had been donated by one of Megan's students. I saw what a difference it made for her to have a quality instrument with a history, and to become part of the CBA community, I wanted to help make that happen for other kids.""We don't have enough quality instruments suitable for kids. We have plenty of garage sale quality instruments donated by very well-meaning people, but we are short on small guitars in particular, and we could also use more small fiddles, banjos, and basses. Mandolins are a good size for kids, but most of our mandolins are not very high quality, and we really like to provide instruments that are fun to play.""We strongly prefer playable instruments, but will also accept high-quality instruments that need some minor repairs. We just don't have the budget for major repairs. I'm lucky in that my daughter and husband both play some instruments, so I generally just have them play whatever comes in to make sure it seems OK. My daughter also teaches fiddle and guitar lessons, so she has a pretty good idea of what will work for younger students. Sometimes we get really nice instruments, but just not great for kids, like a big dreadnought guitar, and we have used those for some of our other programs, like the Bluegrass Bridge prison program run by Nate Schwarz.""The thing I love the most is when you give an instrument to a kid who is truly excited about it. Some kids are just so happy to receive an instrument. It's like the best present they ever received. I love to make that happen. And those kids tend to stick with it and become proficient musicians. Sometimes they send videos, or you get to see them at a festival, and it's amazing. They might never have had a chance to play music without the lending library."So the next time you see youngins pickin at a festival, pay attention to what they are playing and how it works for them. All too often, we (myself included) are looking at the instrument brands but don't look at the details of how an instrument works for the player. And think about who is responsible and what it took to get that kid a decent instrument to learn their art. First and foremost the parents are to be thanked but sponsors, the benefactors, and librarians like Darrell, Sharon and Steve, Randy, and Sharon Khadder deserve a huge hand in helping push bluegrass to the next generations.

Donations are always welcome and, of course, essential. Donations of instruments or accessories are tax deductible because of our 501(c)3 status. We will send a letter of acknowledgement but setting an estimated value of the donation is the responsibility of the donor. NOTE: monetary donations can be made from the page linked at the bottom of this article.



Cash donations will be used towards buying instruments and accessories.



Our Lending Library librarian is Sharon Khadder.



Requirements for borrowing an instrument are few: parents must be a current CBA member and must arrange for pickup with our librarian. We encourage the child with the instrument to attend one of our festivals each year and check in with us to see if the instrument is still in good playing condition and is being used. Many families check out a number of instruments until they find the instrument their child wants to play.

