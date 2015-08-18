New Music - Un Air d'Italie. The Mandolin in Paris in the 18th Century, featuring Anna Schivazappa

Track Listing

Sonata per mandolino solo, e basso: I: Allegro

Sonata per mandolino solo, e basso: II: Largo amoroso

Sonata per mandolino solo, e basso: III: Allegro

Julie, Act II: Air de Lison

Sonata Prima in C Major: I. Moderato

Sonata Prima in C Major: II. Allegro

Sonata Prima in C Major: III. Andante

Sonata Prima in C Major: IV. Allegro

Sonata VI in G Minor: I. Adagio

Sonata VI in G Minor: II. Allegro

Sonata VI in G Minor: III. Pastorale

Sonata VI in G Minor: IV. Allegro

Suite No. 2 in G Major: No. 2, La Mandoline

Sonata IV in G Major: I. Allegretto

Sonata IV in G Major: II. Adagio

Sonata IV in G Major: III. Allegro

Sonata IV in G Major: IV. Aria

Sonata IV in G Major: V. Giga - Allegro

Sonata per mandolino e basso: I. Allegro a suo comodo

Sonata per mandolino e basso: II. Minuetto al gusto italiano

Sonata per mandolino e basso: III. Gavotta

L'Amant jaloux, Act II, Scene 14: Serenade. "Tandis que tout sommeille"

La Fürstenberg

Additional Information

— Outhere Music has announced the release offeaturing Anna Schivazappa, a specialist in historical mandolins, along with ensemble Pizzicar Galante and the voice of Marc Mauillon.From the liner notes:Pizzicar Galante is Anna Schivazappa, mandolin & direction; Ronald Martin Alonso, viola da gamba; Daniel de Morais, theorbo; Maria Christina Cleary, harp, and Anna Fontana, harpsichord.