New Music - Un Air d'Italie. The Mandolin in Paris in the 18th Century, featuring Anna Schivazappa

LEAMINGTON SPA, UK — Outhere Music has announced the release of Un Air d'Italie. The Mandolin in Paris in the 18th Century featuring Anna Schivazappa, a specialist in historical mandolins, along with ensemble Pizzicar Galante and the voice of Marc Mauillon.
From the liner notes: The mandolin was very much in fashion in France until the end of the Century of Enlightenment: a fact also confirmed by many iconographic and musical sources. Pizzicar Galante, an ensemble that stands today as a benchmark for the interpretation of the galant literature for mandolin and continuo, has been acclaimed for the "finesse, creativity and spirit" (Olivier Fourés, Diapason) and "communicative energy" of its performances (Sébastien Llinares, France Musique).
For its second recording with Arcana, it offers a compilation of the finest music played during the veritable "golden age" enjoyed by the mandolin in Paris from the 1760s to the Revolution. It is a rare and unexplored repertoire in which the dazzling virtuosity of Schivazappa, with the beguiling and charismatic voice of Marc Mauillon.
Pizzicar Galante is Anna Schivazappa, mandolin & direction; Ronald Martin Alonso, viola da gamba; Daniel de Morais, theorbo; Maria Christina Cleary, harp, and Anna Fontana, harpsichord.
Track Listing
- Sonata per mandolino solo, e basso: I: Allegro
- Sonata per mandolino solo, e basso: II: Largo amoroso
- Sonata per mandolino solo, e basso: III: Allegro
- Julie, Act II: Air de Lison
- Sonata Prima in C Major: I. Moderato
- Sonata Prima in C Major: II. Allegro
- Sonata Prima in C Major: III. Andante
- Sonata Prima in C Major: IV. Allegro
- Sonata VI in G Minor: I. Adagio
- Sonata VI in G Minor: II. Allegro
- Sonata VI in G Minor: III. Pastorale
- Sonata VI in G Minor: IV. Allegro
- Suite No. 2 in G Major: No. 2, La Mandoline
- Sonata IV in G Major: I. Allegretto
- Sonata IV in G Major: II. Adagio
- Sonata IV in G Major: III. Allegro
- Sonata IV in G Major: IV. Aria
- Sonata IV in G Major: V. Giga - Allegro
- Sonata per mandolino e basso: I. Allegro a suo comodo
- Sonata per mandolino e basso: II. Minuetto al gusto italiano
- Sonata per mandolino e basso: III. Gavotta
- L'Amant jaloux, Act II, Scene 14: Serenade. "Tandis que tout sommeille"
- La Fürstenberg
